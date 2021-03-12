AFTER BEING CANCELED LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THE LEXINGTON LIONS CLUB BLUEGRASS FAIR RETURNS THIS SUMMER TO MASTERSON STATION PARK
11pm Lions Club Fair 03.11.2021
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Something to look forward to..
After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the lexington lions club bluegrass fair returns this summer to masterson station park.
Accoding to the club..
The fair is scheduled for june 10 through 20.
The first fair was held in 19-61.