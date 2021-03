Suvendu Adhikari offers prayers ahead of filing nomination

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at Goddess Durga temple in West Bengal's Nandigram on March 12 ahead of filing his nomination today as party's candidate from Nandigram constituency for West Bengal Assembly elections.

Former TMC leader Adhikari is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

He will also hold a roadshow.

West Bengal will go to the Assembly polls in eight phases starting from March 27.

Counting of votes will be held on May 02.