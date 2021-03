6 arrested in firing incident at Delhi's Babarpur area

Delhi Police have arrested six people in connection with a firing incident that took place on February 26 in Babarpur area.

The miscreants were seen firing bullets in air in Delhi's Babarpur area.

The video went viral on social media.

They had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man who runs e-rickshaw and fired bullets when he didn't relent.