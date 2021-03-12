Baldwin Braves Basketball State Champions

Sunday with the first pitch tomorrow at 6 o'clock.

The teams meeting for the first time since 2005.

The baldwin high school boys basketball didn't only take home the hardware at last night's state championship game.

They also made school history.

41nbc's marissa russell tells us what last night's win means for the county.

After going undefeated all season, the baldwin county braves brought home their first state championship in 40 years.

Athletic director for the baldwin county school district dexter ricks says that the landmark win brought on a range of feelings.

It's a lot of emotions.

I feel releived, i feel blessed.

I feel appreciative in being able to bring something like this back to milledgeville.

(8s) baldwin defeated the fayette c1 3 b13 county tigers 54 to 53, a one point game including the winning basket made by senior will coach