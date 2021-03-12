PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12.

PM will flag off the Dandi March from the Ashram today, as part of 'Amrut Mahotsav programme' to mark celebrations for 75 years of India's independence.

Prime Minister also garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Hriday Kunj in Sabarmati Ashram today.

He also signed the visitors' book with a message.

PM Narendra Modi also saw pictures, magazines and other collections at a special exhibition near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad, as part of Amrut Mahotsav programme.