NIACC women's hoops deals with COVID-19

If remaining tests return negative, the team could be back to practice next week.

Comment ?

"* but have not heard (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Facing covid?

"*19 related challenges is the niacc women's basketball team.

I confirmed with niacc director of athletics ?

"* dan mason ?

*- that there has been one positive case of coronavirus within the women's basketball program.

The team is currently on pause to allow for isolation and contact tracing and testing ?

"* resulting in te cancellation of saturday's game against marshalltown.

He hopes the team can get back to work as early as our thought is lets see what happens when we get to this next step and you know it's a balance for me and with our sports med team i said and told the girls you know we're going to put you in the best position possible.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Women's basketball team is the only