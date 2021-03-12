Fontana Substitute Teacher Living In Car Gets $27K Check From Former Student

Jose Villarruel has been a substitute teacher in Fontana since 2013 — the same year he started living in his car — and when the pandemic hit, his hours were cut.
But on Thursday, a former student presented him with a $27,000 check.
