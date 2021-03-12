2021 Kia Niro PHEV Driving Video

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door logic based) is newly added.

For added convenience, 8-inch display equipped vehicles now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard (previously wired only).

Smart Key equipped vehicles now feature the new Remote Engine Start.

Navigation equipped vehicles receive MapCare program with 10 years of complimentary map updates.

Niro also expands its DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to feature Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Curve (NSCC-C) on vehicles with Navigation and Smart Cruise Control.