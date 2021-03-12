Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Several Bollywood singers attended the Mirchi Music Awards in Mumbai.

From playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali to Armaan Malik, several musicians marked their gracious presence at the award ceremony.

Actor Sonu Sood, singer Javed Ali and Aditya Narayan also attended the Mirchi Music Awards.

Music composer Yashraj Mukhate also marked his presence in the event.

Mukhate's several compositions has gone viral in past few months including-'Pawri Hori Hai', 'Kokilaben Rap Song' and other meme songs.

Miss India 2020 winners Manasa Varanasi, Manya Singh and Manika Sheokand made the award night more glamorous with their sparkling presence.