Mamata remembers Nandigram only during polls: Suvendu Adhikari

Ahead of filing nomination, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met locals of Nandigram on March 12.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said that he is a voter of Nandigram, and people will defeat Mamata Banerjee.

"My relationship with them is very old.

Mamata Banerjee remembers them every 5 years when polls come.

They will defeat her.

I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram," said Adhikari.

Adhikari also performed 'Hawan' in Nandigram.

Former TMC leader Adhikari is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal will go to Assembly polls in eight phases starting from March 27.

Counting of votes will be held on May 02.