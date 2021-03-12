Protesters flee as police fire tear gas in Myanmar

Footage filmed in the town of Loikaw in Kayah State shows protesters running as police deploy tear gas.

Police fired tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters in Myanmar on Friday (March 12).

Political tension and unrest has gripped Myanmar since the military seized power and detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders on February 1.