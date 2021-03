11 ministers to take oath in cabinet expansion: Uttarakhand BJP in-charge

While speaking to ANI in Dehradun on March 12, the BJP In-charge of Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam spoke on cabinet expansion in the state.

Gautam said, "Cabinet expansion will be done.

They will take oath post this afternoon when we get names from Delhi (central leadership)." "Parliamentary Board is discussing there, they will send us names that will be included.

11 ministers to take oath," he added.