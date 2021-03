PM Modi launches 'Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' website in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on March 12.

Several cultural performances also took place near Abhay Ghat to celebrate the occasion.

Artists from various parts of the nation performed to grace the occasion today.

PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Dandi March from here today, as part of the Amrut Mahotsav programme to mark the celebrations for 75 years of India's independence.