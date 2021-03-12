US woman's purple nail polish goes viral as she satisfyingly applies it to colour wheel

This woman's satisfying application of different shades of purple nail polish has gone viral on TikTok.

Dianna Medeiros, living in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, posted a clip of her applying 18 different shades of purple nail polish to a colour wheel to the social media platform.

It has since racked up over 3 million likes.

She said: "Almost every day, I do a 'shades of' colour wheel because people love to watch me swatch!

Also, it’s a good way for people to see what the colour looks like.

Everyone loves purple and there are so many shades of that colour!" This footage was filmed on February 6.