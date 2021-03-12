Board games, puzzles and games saw a sharp increase during the pandemic, and one business has notice

Bird in Hand in Downtown Chico has noticed stocking more board games, puzzles and card games during the pandemic more than other items. Research shows it's what people were looking for during lockdown.

The owner thad winzenz told me ever since the pandemic, people have come into his store and are looking for those board games or puzzles to keep their mind at ease during lockdown.

"people have really latched onto, goodies like this."

A study by intuit mint showed gifts and donation purchases increased more than 4%in august of 20-20 -- overall shopping increased nearly 6% since 20-19.

And that's exactly the kind of increase bird in hand is noticing.

"we've seen that lots of people are coming in looking for novelty, comfort, things that they can play with, fiddle with, some things that we've seen, the squishy little goodies, these neat-o things, something i can do with my hands, even just hey your classic.

The world of putties and slimes."

Winzenz says it's not just items like this cool snowball that have done pretty well during this pandemic, it's also puzzles and board games that have seen an increasing spike during the pandemic according to a study by picodi -- web searches for board games nearly tripled in the pandemic -- puzzles and card games almost doubled and winzenz sees it.

These are things that you keep having to order more of?

"yes!

We keep pushing manufasturers, yes please, send us more."

And people in chico fall into that category.

Did you buy any?

Did you go for some?

"yeah, i feel like it's a really fun quarantine activity.

We just picked up origami too.

My mom filled all my christmas stockings so it's all over my room."

So why are people buying all these products?

Well winzenz thinks -- "just to be able to sit, relax, everything is gonna be okay."

A store employee also told me online sales for the store have increased as well -- they've been sending things like lava lamps all over the country.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso action news now according to picodi -- tinkering and home gyms were the most popular search results during the pandemic.