Wynn hotel-casino to equip security officers with ballistic body armor

The Wynn hotel-casino is enhancing its existing protocols and equipping armed security officers with ballistic body armor.
A spokesperson tells 13 Action News the change is being made after a review of their security protocols.
Las Vegas police say an employee at the Wynn hotel-casino, identified as 42-year-old Reggie Tagget, shot and killed a security..