BJP will form govt in Bengal with big majority: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and party's candidate from West Bengal's Nandigram constituency, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed confidence of the people's support and said that BJP will form a strong government with huge margin in the state.

Adhakari is battling against sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

"I hope to receive people's blessings.

I am confident people will support BJP and bring it for real development in West Bengal.

There is no question of any competition.

BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 and it will form a strong government this time with a huge margin," said Adhikari ahead of filing nomination from Nandigram constituency.