75th Independence anniversary: PM Modi remembers India's freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered country's freedom fighters for their esteemed contribution in the independence struggle and said that they were the 'path pradarshak' (guide) in India's freedom struggle.

"The country can never forget Lokmanya Tilak's 'Purna Swaraj' 'Azaad Hind Fauj's call for 'Delhi Chalo', Quit India movement.

We take inspiration from Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Rani Laxmi Bai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Pt Nehru, Sardar Patel, Ambedkar," said PM Modi during the launch event of 'Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' programme in Ahmedabad on March 12.