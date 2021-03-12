Meet the fluffy dog that loves nothing more than to be carried by its owner

Richard Falk: ‘Public Intellectual: The Life Of A Citizen Pilgrim’ – Book Review
Writing this memoir has been as much about discovering my story, that is, myself as it is about telling it. That's Falk's version..
Eurasia Review
This 2-year-old pooch loves to be carried by its owners as they go for walks.
Boomer is a fluffy Samoyed living is Los Angeles and is seen hanging over its owner's shoulders with an excited expression in multiple clips.
Writing this memoir has been as much about discovering my story, that is, myself as it is about telling it. That's Falk's version..