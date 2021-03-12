Zomato agent's version on Bengaluru woman 'attack' charge | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' Ahmedabad to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President, Japan’s Prime Minister and Australia’s premier will meet, through virtual mode, for the first ever Quadrilateral grouping’s leaders’ summit today; The Zomato delivery executive who was accused of physical assault by a Bengaluru woman has denied the allegation saying that it was the woman who first verbally abused and attacked him.

This and more news at 2 PM.

