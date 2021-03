Amrit Mahotsav: PM Modi flags off padyatra in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 flagged off the padyatra from Ahmedabad to Dandi as part of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark celebrations for 75 years of India's independence.

Thoudands of people marched from Ahmedabad and they will joined by thousands others as the padyatra will progress to culminate in Dandi.

Government of India has planned multiple programmes 75 weeks ahead of the 75th year of independence which India will celebrate on 15 August, 2022.