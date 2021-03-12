Police presence as 12-year-old arrested after man stabbed in east London

Police cordon set up after a 12-year-old boy was arrested after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in east London.
Footage from March 11 shows a police presence at Marlands Road, Ilford.
Police were called to the scene on Thursday after a man was allegedly stabbed with a knife.
He was rushed to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.
