Friday, March 12, 2021

Police presence as 12-year-old arrested after man stabbed in east London

Police cordon set up after a 12-year-old boy was arrested after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in east London.

Footage from March 11 shows a police presence at Marlands Road, Ilford.

Police were called to the scene on Thursday after a man was allegedly stabbed with a knife.

He was rushed to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

