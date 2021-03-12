Rajasthan: Over 60 people fall sick after eating Mahashivratri 'prasad'

Several devotees fell sick after eating 'prasad' distributed on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Incident occurred on Thursday in Aspur village of Rajasthan district in Rajasthan.

Medical teams from 3 to 4 hospitals have been working in this regard.

Doctors said the incident appears to be a case of food poisoning.

A health official said, “Many people fell ill after consuming prasad distributed on Mahashivratri.

Treatment is on and the medical teams have collected samples of patients.

Almost 60 to 70 people are sick and this number is likely to increase.”