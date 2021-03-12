British women demand safety following Sarah Everard case

There has been an outpouring from women on social media after a police officer was arrested on suspicion of murdering Sarah Everard as she walked home from a friend's house on March 3rd.

Women have been speaking out about their fear of being attacked, of living in a near constant state of vigilance and of having to look over their shoulders as they walk home.

Questions are now being asked about why women have to alter their behaviour, when the behaviour of men is the problem.

Report by Thomasl.

