I appreciate the vigil for Sarah, but we're in a pandemic

Conservative MP Michelle Donelan has said that she appreciates why people want to participate in a vigil for Sarah Everard but said "we need to be careful and cautious" as "we're still at a perilous stage within the pandemic".

Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard are seeking legal action after police said gathering would be "unlawful".

"I totally understand why people are wanting to commemorate Sarah's life and pay their respects" said Ms Donelan, "however, at the same time, we are in a pandemic and national lockdown".

Report by Thomasl.

