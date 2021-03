TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam files nomination from Bodinayakanur constituency

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister of state, O Panneerselvam filed his nomination as AIADMK candidate from Bodinayakanur.

The Assembly elections in TN are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting will take place on May 2.

After filing the nominations, Panneerselvam said that he has done all works in the Bodinayakanur constituency.