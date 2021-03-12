Skip to main content
Dozens rally outside UN headquarters in NYC against conflict in Tigray

Dozens of Ethiopians and Eritreans joined a demonstration in Manhattan, New York City, on Thursday (March 11) and called for the international community to support the Ethiopian government.

Footage filmed by @bizzybze and @_nauticx shows protesters outside the United Nations headquarters waving Ethiopian flags and chanting.

