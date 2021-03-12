Dozens of Ethiopians and Eritreans joined a demonstration in Manhattan, New York City, on Thursday (March 11) and called for the international community to support the Ethiopian government.
Dozens rally outside UN headquarters in NYC against conflict in Tigray
Footage filmed by @bizzybze and @_nauticx shows protesters outside the United Nations headquarters waving Ethiopian flags and chanting.