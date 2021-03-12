President Biden Lays Out COVID-19 Plan

In his first primetime address to the nation, President Biden said he will direct states to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all adults by May 1.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward breaks down the president's address.
The relief package was passed by Congress on March 10
San Diego's plan to follow President Biden's vaccine eligibility directive.