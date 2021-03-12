Here's How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health

Here's How Daylight Saving Time , Affects Your Health.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m.

On March 14th.

This means we lose a full hour of sleep.

A recent study from the University of Colorado says that when clocks are moved up.

The effect has a negative impact on one's health.

According to the study, heart attack risk increases by 25% due to the loss of sleep.

The risk drops 21% in the fall when we gain an hour of sleep.

The Mayo Clinic adds that daylight savings affects sleeping patterns for nearly a week.

To help remedy, the Better Sleep Council has a tip.

The nonprofit says to go to sleep 15 minutes before your normal bedtime days before the shift