Eye On Detroit - Najah Bazzy

Najah Bazzy, RN, is an internationally recognized healer, humanitarian and interfaith leader who left a six-figure salary as a critical-care nurse to build Zaman International.

The Metro-Detroit based non-profit empowers marginalized women and children to break the cycle of extreme poverty.

In 2019, she was recognized as a Top Ten CNN Hero highlighting Zaman’s growth from a grassroots team of volunteers to a world-class organization with a global reach that has helped more than 1.8 million people in 20 countries since 2010.