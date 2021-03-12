Union Minister Ramdas Athawale takes first covid vaccine

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale took the first shot of covid vaccine on Mar 12 in Mumbai.

He was administered Covaxin, the Indian-researched and produced anti-COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Bharat Biotech at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Athawale said, "It's a good day for me as I have taken Covaxin along with my wife and family and it would boost my life and vaccinated under presence of Dr. Upadhyay and Dr.Rupali at J.J.Hospital Grand Medical college,Mumbai and I appeal everyone to take this vaccine and there is no harm as this is a normal injection with normal drug." "The vaccine will be available free of cost and also available at 250 Rupees to take care of the citizens.

Even the poor are being helped by the government and medical institutes should come forward to give a helping hand," he further added.