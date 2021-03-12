Interstate illegal arms syndicate busted by Delhi Police

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an interstate illegal arms syndicate.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar.

Accused has been arrested and booked under the Arms Act.

The police have also recovered 10 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from his possession.

Secret information was received that one arm supplier would come near Indraprastha Park at Outer Ring to deliver the firearms. On this information, a trap was laid near Gate No 2, Indraprastha Park where Sanjay had arrived to deliver the firearms and ammunition to one of his contacts, following which the accused was nabbed by the police.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has been supplying firearms in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states for the last four years.