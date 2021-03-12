Hundreds of firefighters battle to stop forest fire advancing up volcano in Guatemala

Hundreds of firefighters are battling to prevent a forest fire from advancing up the slopes of the Atitlán volcano, western Guatemala.

Smoke is seen rising off the side of the volcano as several helicopters are seen flying buckets of water to aid in extinguishing the blaze on March 11.

A spokesperson for Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said that 203 people are involved in fighting the fire, 119 from the northeast and 84 from the southeast.