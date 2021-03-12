Mandalorian Fan Builds Life-Size Replica of Razor Crest Spaceship

A russian sci-fi fan loves The Mandalorian series so much he built his own spaceship.

Ayaal Fedorov and his friends set about building a huge replica of the razor crest vehicle which features in the Disney Star Wars show.

The 28-year-old was then able to transport the impressive ship to the top of a hill in his freezing home city of Yakutsk in east Siberia.

Ayaal used all his savings and sold his car to finance the project as well as getting funding from star wars fans online.

Ayaal tells Cover-Images.Com: “We needed 30 people to get the ship out of hangar, after it was transported to hill.

It took us 4 days to fix Razor Crest there in -30°c."