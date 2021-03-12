Nazanin needs urgent psychiatric help says charity

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a victim of torture and is in urgent need of care, according to the human rights group Redress.

Its report to the Foreign Secretary states that Nazanin requires urgent psychiatric help.

Nazanin, 42, who's family live in West Hampstead, has served a five-year sentence in Iran on spying charges.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe last week completed a five-year sentence in Tehran on spying charges levied by Iranian authorities, the last year of which was spent under house arrest due to the pandemic.

She is due to appear in court again on Sunday.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn