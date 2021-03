Body found in Kent woodland is that of Sarah Everard

A body found in a woodland in Kent is that of Sarah Everard, police have said.

The 33-year-old disappeared last week as she walked home in south London.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.

