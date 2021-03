Mithali Raj becomes the first Indian female cricketer to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket

Achieving another milestone and adding another feather in the cap, Captain Mithali Raj became the second woman cricketer and the first from India to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Mithali's knock of 36 runs against South Africa in the third ODI, being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, took her career tally to 10,001 runs at an average of 46.73.

