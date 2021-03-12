US mechanic who teaches kids for free films emotional response after garage wiped clean by thieves

A mechanic based in Indianapolis, Indiana, who teaches kids for free filmed an emotional response after his garage was broken into by thieves.

Joseph Truax recorded his trashed garage after he came back from the shop on March 9.

His video shows a section of his garage that was ripped open by the thieves and a selection of empty toolboxes.

Truax explained on a Reddit post: "I teach a free skilled mechanics class to teens, and was about to start my first class since the pandemic started.

"Just got me a car to bring in the shop and was about to open enrolment.

Thieves ripped open my back wall and stole all my stuff.

No tools = no livelihood + no class.

I'm sad." The mechanic's details in his second clip that he wishes to move from the area as he has been burgled twice.

Truax also mentions that he had been evicted from both his places and slept in his car.

After Truax's story received a lot of attention on Reddit a Go Fund Me page was set up and has since raised almost $18,000.

The mechanic posted another video thanking the netizens for their immense kindness.

He said: "I appreciated every one of y'all so much you don't even know.

I just want to be able to do something good and there's so much hatred and evil and bad out there.

"People like the light but they don't have a light they can draw to very often.

And when they do draw to the light, often the light isn't really light at all.

"My job is to be as good as possible, have some integrity.

Whatever it is I can do to show people that the world isn't all that bad.

"I cried a whole bunch this morning and a whole bunch last night.

Because of y'all this all been replaced." The Indiana man then explains how he intends to make a security system and have lights on the back of his garage.

"This was overwhelming, it's just amazing.

You guys are just amazing, thank you so much."