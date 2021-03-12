Field owner angry after group of women trample on flowers to take video in China

A field owner was left angry after a group of women stepped into a rapeseed flower field to take a video in southwestern China.

A field owner was left angry after a group of women stepped into a rapeseed flower field to take a video in southwestern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Dali in Yunnan Province on March 11, shows dozens of women standing on the flower field having their video taken.

According to the filmer Mr Wang, the angry owner of the flower field stood next to them to stop them but they did not move away until they finished filming.

The video was provided by local media with permission.