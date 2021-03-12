Grandparents reunited with child after 4 months of separation due to COVID-19

This was the heartwarming moment these Romanian grandparents got to see their grandchildren after being separated by COVID-19 restrictions for four months.

Footage from filmed in Târgu Secuiesc on March 8 shows the lovely moment both generations of the family were reunited by surprise.

The filmer explained that because their parents live in Romania and they live in Hungary the coronavirus restrictions have kept them separated for four months.