Friday, March 12, 2021

Grandparents reunited with child after 4 months of separation due to COVID-19

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This was the heartwarming moment these Romanian grandparents got to see their grandchildren after being separated by COVID-19 restrictions for four months.

Footage from filmed in Târgu Secuiesc on March 8 shows the lovely moment both generations of the family were reunited by surprise.

The filmer explained that because their parents live in Romania and they live in Hungary the coronavirus restrictions have kept them separated for four months.

