First Quad Summit: Quad is force for global good, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

Speaking at the virtual summit, PM Modi said, "Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the Quad, a force for global good.

Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region."