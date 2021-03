UP reports 167 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: Amit Mohan Prasad

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 167 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state till date is 1,819.

The total number of people recovered in the state till date is 5,94,396, he said.

The Additional Chief Secretary also showed concern over spike in COVID-19 cases in the state in recent days.