Uttarakhand CM expands cabinet, 11 new ministers take oath

Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat expanded his cabinet on March 12 in Dehradun.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath to 11 new ministers.

Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal along with other leaders took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Yatishwaranand took oath as ministers with independent charge.

On Mar 10, BJP leader Tirath Singh had taken oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned.