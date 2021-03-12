Watch: Ramdas Athawale, his wife take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale took the first shot of covid vaccine in Mumbai.

Athawale was administered Covaxin, the Indian-researched and produced anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The union minister’s wife Seema Athawale also took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

Athawale and his wife took the vaccine at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Friday.

“I took Covid-19 vaccine today at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital along with my wife.

I appeal to everyone to go ahead and take the vaccine against Covid-19,” Athawale said.

India opened up the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from March 1, 2021.

Those over 60 years and within 45-59 years with co-morbidities are being vaccinated.