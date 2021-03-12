First Quad Summit: US committed to work with all our allies to achieve stability, says Biden

During the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian PM Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden on March 12 said, "United States is committed to working with youand with all our allies in the region to achieve stability.

This group is particularly important because it is dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results." "We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific," he added.