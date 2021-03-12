Biden Directs States to Make All Adults Eligible for COVID Vaccine by May 1

President Joe Biden offered his plan as he addressed the nation to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We know what we need to do to beat this virus.

Tell the truth, President Joe Biden, via address.

Biden shared new steps which he believes will make the May 1 timeline attainable.

Including the expansion of professionals who can administer the vaccine.

Biden also offered July 4 as another major benchmark, saying Americans will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in person