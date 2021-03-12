Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing and We Are Freaking Out

Netflix seems to have missed the memo that sharing is caring, the streaming platform is putting wheels in motion to crackdown on password sharing.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Netflix seems to have missed the memo that sharing is caring, the streaming platform is putting wheels in motion to crackdown on password sharing.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Netflix wants to know if you are sharing you account with other people.
Netflix is putting in place the first major test to stop people sharing their password with others (Credits: Bloomberg via Getty..