Nordic Ware Is Celebrating Their 75th Anniversary with the Release of Two Brand-New Cake P

Nordic Ware has been at thehelm of dependable cookwareand bakeware for 75 years.Now, in honor of this milestoneanniversary, the brand is releasing twonew Bundt pans at Williams-Sonoma.The simple yet beautiful designfeatures interwoven strands,which symbolize togetherness,continuity, and strength.

, Susan Dalquist Brust, VicePresident of Nordic Ware.Both pans are made from thebrands signature cast-aluminum pan.This helps to create an easy release surfaceand intricate designs for any baked goods.The brand was founded by husbandand wife team Dotty and Dave Dalquist in1946 after Dave returned from World War II.In addition to celebrating NordicWare's anniversary, Dotty recentlycelebrated her 95th birthday