Vacaville High students stage sit-in for full capacity in-person learning

DEMAND A RETURN TO CLASSROOMWITH THESE STUDENTS.

THEY GOTLIBYA.THEY'RE DOING THEIRDISTANCE LEARNING FROM THEPARKING LOT OF VACAVILLE HIGHSCHOOL NOT ONLY HIGH SCHOOLMIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTSGATHERING HERE ALL WITHIN THEVACAVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICTWE'RE HERE WITH MY CAN OF HEIS A STUDENT ORGANIZER OF THISYOU GUYS HAVE BEEN COMING OUTHERE SETTING UP THESE FOLDINGTABLES EVERY WEEK NOW FOR AFEW WEEKS WHAT'S THE GOAL.

THEGOAL IS TO BASE GO YOU KNOW.IT'S 6 SAID TO BE ONLY 25SECONDARY SCHOOLS AND I THINKMANY PEOPLE IN UTAH FIT IN 50%FOR THE PRIMARY KIDS.RIGHT SO THE BACK OF THESCHOOL DISTRICT SET A DATE FORELEMENTARY AND MIDDLESCHOOLERS WILL RETURN THAT'S ALOOK AT HIGH SCHOOLERS WILLRETURN THE FOLLOWING WEEK BUTAS MICHAEL WAS JUST TALKINGABOUT IT WILL BE VERY LIMITEDCAPACITY SO YOU ARE SAYINGTHAT YOU WILL PROBABLY GOINGWITH SIT INS IN THE PARKINGLOT UNTIL YOU GUYS CAN RETURNTO A 100%, YES WE WELL WETO A 100% THAT I THIS POINT INTIME, IT'S BEEN A YEAR ITSMOST AND DOWN I THINK IT'SOUTSIDE THAT WE GO FOR YEARTODAY AND WHAT HAS THAT DONEFOR YOUR LIFE AND YOUR FELLOWSTUDENTS LIVES AS FAR AS YOUREDUCATION IT'S HARD IT'S HARDI THINK THIS YEAR HAS BEENVERY A LOT OF KIDS BECAUSE.YOU KNOW MOST KIDS THEY'RENOT DOING VERY GOOD IN SCHOOLTHEY THEY DON'T REALLY CAREMUCH ABOUT THIS MORNING ISVERY HARD FOR ACTUALLY DO GOODSOUND.

YOU KNOW AND A LOT OFTHE KIDS.

THE MAIN REASON ORANOTHER REASON WE'RE DOINGTHIS IS THIS IS OUT FOR FOR ALOT OF KIDS THAT DON'T PLAYSPORTS I PLAY SPORTS.

I SEE MYFRIENDS EVERY DAY.

LOT OFKIDS.

I DON'T DO SO THIS ISHOW THEY SEE EVERYBODY.SHOWING THEY CAN RETURN TO INPERSON RESPONSIBLY AND SENDINGA MESSAGE TO DISTRICTOFFICIALS THAT THEY WANT TO BETOGETHER IN PERSON, 100% OFTHE TIME MOVING FORWARD