Top 10 Times Piers Morgan Went Too Far

For this list, we’re looking at the biggest ways this English provocateur has gotten on people’s nerves.

You'll be shocked by the infamous escapades of this controversial public figure.

You'll be shocked by the infamous escapades of this controversial public figure.

For this list, we’re looking at the biggest ways this English provocateur has gotten on people’s nerves.

Our countdown includes His Campaign Against Meghan Markle, The Iraq War Photo Scandal, His Comments on Trump’s Travel Ban, and more!